ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.95. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 1,434,301 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
