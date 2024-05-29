12,017 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Western Union by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 543,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 403,540 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $2,546,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.