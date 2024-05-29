14,800 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 25.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 20.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 26.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 22.11 and a 200-day moving average of 20.72.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

