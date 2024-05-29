15,752 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,677,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $4,569,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.