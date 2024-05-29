15,870 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,505,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,408,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,581 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LYG stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

