2,000 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ITT by 198.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ITT opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

