2,014 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,292,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.
View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
