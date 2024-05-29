2,151,501 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,151,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,498,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 1,168,716 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $18,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after buying an additional 432,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 111,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.