21,931 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

