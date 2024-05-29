228 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

