26,238 Shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 139.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,240 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $361.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

