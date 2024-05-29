2,687 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after buying an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,614,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.