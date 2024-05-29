2,859 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

