2,859 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onsemi Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
