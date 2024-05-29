4,026 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

