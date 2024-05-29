4,172 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

