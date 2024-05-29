42,144 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,051.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,922. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,509.00 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

