4,434 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

