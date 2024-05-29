4,651 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,839,035 shares of company stock worth $48,732,457 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

