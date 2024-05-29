5,444 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 2.32. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

