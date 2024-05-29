98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$87.51 million during the quarter.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
