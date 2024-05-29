9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of 9F at the end of the most recent quarter.

9F Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JFU opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. 9F has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

