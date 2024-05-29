AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,200. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.