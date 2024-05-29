AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,200. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
