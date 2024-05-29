AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,071 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 887,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.