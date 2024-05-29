ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.