Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 285.7% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Accor stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

