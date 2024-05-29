Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 285.7% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Accor Stock Performance
Accor stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
