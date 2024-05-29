Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Up 0.1%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Acerinox Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

