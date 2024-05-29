Acumen Capital Lowers Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Price Target to C$0.65

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$0.95 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Health of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Premier Health of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Premier Health of America stock opened at C$0.33 on Monday. Premier Health of America has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$18.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$46.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.50 million. Premier Health of America had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Health of America will post 0.0299786 EPS for the current year.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

