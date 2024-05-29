Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.81.

NYSE:AAP opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

