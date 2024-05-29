Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.81.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

