Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.17.
Advent Technologies’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, May 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
