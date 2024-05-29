Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,210,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADVM stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

