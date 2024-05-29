Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

