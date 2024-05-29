Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 58,626 Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZALT. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at $4,059,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

ZALT stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

