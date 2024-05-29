Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XJH stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.