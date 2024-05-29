Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 271.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $349.21 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

