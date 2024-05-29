Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

