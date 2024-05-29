Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 190 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in LPL Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $282.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $286.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

