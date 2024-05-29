Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 38,860 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.68% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

