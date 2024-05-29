Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.9 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.