Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,163,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

