Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

