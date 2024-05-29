Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $133.80 and a twelve month high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

