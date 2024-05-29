Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

