Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 77.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.