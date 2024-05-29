Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

