Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.