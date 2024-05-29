Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 282,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

