Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.