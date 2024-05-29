Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.