Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,523,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $57,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,701.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

